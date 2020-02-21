General

Domestic air flights have been affected due to inclement weather today. The air services in most of the places of the country were affected since the morning today due to cloudy weather.

Most of the flights towards domestic sector operated from Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) have been affected whereas the international flights were operating regularly, the TIA Office stated.

The visibility in Kathmandu Airport is low. Similarly flights from Pokhara Airport were also stalled since the morning due to thick smog. Flights to and from Biratnagar Airport are also disturbed.

TIA general manager Devendra KC said although the domestic flights have been disturbed due to weather reason, the international flights were operating on a regular basis.

According to him, operation of flights in some airports, especially in the mountainous and hilly regions, has been affected due to bad weather.

The weather is generally cloudy throughout the country today due to the influence of the Westerly low pressure system. Rainfall is taking place in several places in the western region, the Meteorological Forecasting Division has stated.

Twenty airlines companies including 10 helicopter service companies towards the domestic sector and 29 airlines companies towards international sector are operating flights from TIA.

Source: National News Agency Nepal