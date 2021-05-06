Health & Safety

Domestic and international flights are being banned from Thursday midnight in view of Covid-19 pandemic, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN). The suspension of the flights will last on mid-May. As per the air bubble agreement between Nepal and India, only two fights between the two countries will however remain open, said the CAAN.

However, the chartered flights and the ones used to rescue the troubled people will be operated.

A Cabinet meeting on May 2 had decided to put off domestic and international flights in view of the infection. Indian nationals visiting Nepal through a flight should fully follow the health protocol and stay at quarantine facility for 10 days.

Various eight hotels in Kathmandu have been designed for Indian nationals visiting Nepal through a flight. A total of 51 international flights (of them, 26 outbound and 25 inbound) is scheduled for Thursday midnight.

Domestic and international chartered flights and flights used to rescue people are allowed by following the health protocol, it has been said.

In view of the deadly virus, the government has issued the prohibitory order in the Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur districts) starting 29 April.

Source: National News Agency Nepal