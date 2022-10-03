General

Exploring new places during public holidays of festivals like Dashain is becoming a trend among Nepali people. A large number of domestic tourists has visited Manang district during this Dashain, said Binod Gurung, President of the Tourism Entrepreneur Association.

“The number of domestic tourists has increased following COVID-19. The figure visiting Manang during the festival has also gone up. Some of them are with their families and others with friends,” he added.

Although there is not an exact figure of domestic tourists visiting the district, the figure has increased lately, said Lekh Nath Gautam, chief of the area conservation office, the Annapurna Conservation Area Project. Manang and Mustang are major tourist destinations for domestic tourists, and this time is favourable for a visit.

In the current fiscal year, 2021/22, a total of 3,818 foreign tourists visited Manang between mid-July and the fourth week of September, said Gautam.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS