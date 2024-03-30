Don’t make election expensive: chairman Oli



Kathmandu: Chair of CPN (UML) KP Sharma Oli has asked the candidates not to spend unnecessarily in the upcoming by-elections.

Addressing a special gathering of Bajhang District Provincial Assembly (1) by-election organized by Bajhang Manch here today, he urged not to make haphazard spending in the election.

He instructed everyone to contribute on their part in the election. “During my elections, I used to walk to visit the voters after having meal and I ask my friends for the same,” he said.

Oli added that the candidates should not be forced to spend money in the election campaign.

Chair Oli claimed that UML will win the by-election in the district. He also urged all party cadres and supporters not to make any criticism regarding party’s candidate and forge internal unity in the party.

Source: National News Agency Nepal