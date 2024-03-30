Contact Us

Don’t make election expensive: chairman Oli


Kathmandu: Chair of CPN (UML) KP Sharma Oli has asked the candidates not to spend unnecessarily in the upcoming by-elections.

Addressing a special gathering of Bajhang District Provincial Assembly (1) by-election organized by Bajhang Manch here today, he urged not to make haphazard spending in the election.

He instructed everyone to contribute on their part in the election. “During my elections, I used to walk to visit the voters after having meal and I ask my friends for the same,” he said.

Oli added that the candidates should not be forced to spend money in the election campaign.

Chair Oli claimed that UML will win the by-election in the district. He also urged all party cadres and supporters not to make any criticism regarding party’s candidate and forge internal unity in the party.

Source: National News Agency Nepal

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2024, Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.