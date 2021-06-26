General

The District Administration Office, Doti has resumed its services which had remained suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic for around two months from Friday.

The administration office through a notice said that it had decided to resume office activities bearing in mind the slowing infections rates in the district.

Days are fixed for service recipients being based on the local levels they represent to visit the office for taking the new citizenship and the copy of citizenship, juvenile identity card, registering associations, registration of newspapers, renewal and issuance of passport, said Assistant Chief District Officer Kiran Joshi. The district in the Sudurpaschim Province consists of nine local levels.

Chief District Officer Sunil Khanal said the new provision is meant for maintaining social distancing and avoiding the possibility of the formation of a crowd of potential service recipients. All are requested to compulsorily put on mask while visiting the office.

Source: National News Agency Nepal