A food bank will be established at all nine local levels in Doti, a district in the Sudurpaschim state, to prevent the possible risks of food shortage during the coronavirus crisis.

A meeting of the District Disaster Management Committee has decided to establish food bank at every local bearing in mind the potential risks of food crisis in the future due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

As said by Chief District Officer Tek Narayan Poudel, the decision to establish the food bank aimed to ensure food security at times of several crisis primarily COVID-19. Dipayal Silgadhi municipality mayor Manju Malasi said all local levels had agreed to set up food bank at least for provisional period.

Maize, millet, potatoes, barely and buckwheat are the major crops in the district and rice, pulse and edible oil are imported from the Tarai.

Source: National News Agency