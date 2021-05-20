General

The local levels in the district have begun home search campaign as a part of contact tracing of COVID-19 patients with the increasing corona virus infection cases.

The nine local levels, namely Deepayal Silgadhi Municipality, Shikhar Municipality and Adarsha, Sayal, Purbachauki, Bogtan, Fudsil, KI Signh Badikedar and Jorayal Rural Municipalities have launched this service in this critical hour of COVID-19 pandemic.

Health workers from the local levels have started antigen test on symptomatic and non-symptomatic patients in the localities. According to district hospital superintendent Krishna Raj Joshi, they mobilized the medical team to the communities as the infection cases were found increasing in localities gradually.

The Jorayal Rural Municipality health coordinator Govinda Bista shared that they have provided emergency medicines along with the test bid in the localities.

So far the district records 552 active infection cases while five infected patients have lost their lives.

The initiatives of local levels reaching door to door in this tough time is effective way to minimize the infection spread and harmonize public relations of the local government.

Source: National News Agency Nepal