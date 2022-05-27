Key Issues

The government has said the local level election was held in a free and fair atmosphere.

Giving response to the queries raised by the lawmakers on government policy and programmes on behalf of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at the House of Representatives on Friday, Minister for Law and Justice Govinda Prasad Sharma Koirala viewed it was illogical to doubt the credibility of election while it was held in a largely peaceful and fair manner.

Minister Koirala reminded that even the election observation institutions said that local level election was held in a peaceful and credible manner. It also deflects the opposition party's doubt on election, he argued.

He further said it is a matter of pride that local level election is held nationwide- in 753 local levels- at once. However, he informed that government would focus on ensuring more peaceful and respected election based on present experience.

According to him, the government would study the Supreme Court's full verdict in written in relation to Nijgadh airport and make stand accordingly.

"Government is always aware and ready to protect country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, nationality, dignity and border. Issues relating to country's international borders would be sorted out on the basis of historic treaties, maps and facts and via diplomatic way," he added.

According to him, the price of petroleum products was increased due to hike in the international market.

Supply of chemical fertilizers has been given priority in the policy and programmes, he said, adding that efforts were underway to set up factory to produce chemical fertilizers within the country.

Moreover, Minister Koirala said government was for amending the Public Procurement Act and increasing capital expenditure.

Government has the policy that hurdles of compensation under the Budhigandaki Hydro project would be cleared as per law. Special focus is on completing the national pride project on time.

'Make in Nepal' and 'Made in Nepal' schemes launched by private sectors would be supported by the government, according to him.

Similarly, establishment of industrial village, estate and special economic zone are other priorities. Easing of policy, structure and process to promote foreign investment is equally prioritized.

In the policy and programmes, the government has given priority also to the use of electric vehicles so as to reduce the use of cooking gas and contribute to clean environment. Green economy would be promoted via renewal energy, he stressed.

The Minister further shared that government would assist in upgrading, operation and management of medical colleges, including the Ramraja Prasad Singh Academy of Health Sciences and Geta Medical College.

The government has put in high priority the issue of operating east-west electric train considering that it would play a significant role in country's economic transformation. There is the policy to forward activities for the preparation of projects on the basis of previous detailed project report for the same.

Moreover, the government has laid emphasis on making policies and programmes women and gender-friendly. It would bring different programmes for the development of all classes and communities.

People's access to education and health as well as development of different universities as the 'centre for excellence' are other essential to-do-list.

He also said government programmes are for development of tourism sector as the significant pillar of economy, address to the problem of landless squatters.

Source: National News Agency Nepal