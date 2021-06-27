General

A JCB dozer got trapped in a motorable bridge over the Marshyangdi River at Chame, the district headquarters of Manang.

Chief District Officer Bishnu Lamichhane informed that the heavy vehicle and its operator were trapped in course of taking out wood and other solid materials like sand and stone brought by the river from above.

“If the weather turns favorable, we will try to get the heavy equipment back,” he said. Currently, the trans-Himalayan district in Gandaki Province falls under the grip of monsoon flooding.

Mukesh Kumar Kushwa, 27, of Barahathawa Municipality-7, Sarlahi, has been rescued. The district has only one heavy equipment of Caravan Company to use for removing the obstruction on natural course of the river which is flooded after heavy rainfall.

The deposition of sand, logs and stones in the river at the bridge caused the diversion of a river course, posing a threat to the nearby settlement.

The bridge constructed so low from the river initially trapped wood when the water surface increased alarmingly due to flood. After the obstruction, the river changed the natural course.

Source: National News Agency Nepal