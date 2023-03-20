Key Issues

Deputy Prime Minister Narayankaji Shrestha on Monday attended a reception organized by Ambassador of Bangladesh to Nepal Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury on the occasion 52nd Independence Day of Bangladesh.

Present on the occasion were Vice-Chairperson of the National Assembly, lawmakers, chiefs of diplomatic missions in Kathmandu, high-ranking government officials, business leaders and other dignitaries.

In his brief speech on the occasion, Ambassador Chowdhury shared about Nepal-Bangladesh cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, energy, tourism, education, cultural exchanges and other fields.

Source: National News Agency Nepal