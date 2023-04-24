Key Issues

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha has said that effective mechanisms should be developed to share information on disaster risks to each community and individual.

At a workshop on Disaster Risk Management Policies and Practices: "Opportunities and Challenges for Development and Resilience" here Monday, the Deputy Prime Minister said that modern information technology should be used at its best possible level for the control and reduction of disaster risks.

He also called for strengthening the disaster management information system and development of multi-hazard early warning systems.

Likewise, DPM Shrestha directed the officials for effective coordination among the three layers of the government and line agencies to work in disaster risk management.

Shrestha was of the view that Ministry of Urban Development, Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development and Ministry of Forest and Environment should work responsibly for their coordinative role.

He also asked the local governments to work for the long-term management of disaster management fund not merely focusing this on relief distribution.

During the workshop, Mayor of Lalitpur Metropolitan City Chiribabu Maharjan expressed his readiness for cooperation between Lalitpur Metropolitan City, Federal Government and Province Government for the disaster management as per the Schedule 9 of the Constitution of Nepal.

Similarly, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song pledged to extend needed support to Nepal on the best practices of China on disaster management.

Source: National News Agency Nepal