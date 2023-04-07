Key Issues

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Purna Bahadur Khadka directed Nepali Army's rank and file to abide by chain of command, institutional dignity and collective will.

Upon his inspection visit at Nepali Army Headquarters on Friday, DPM Khadka viewed intimacy with people and civil-friendly attitude are NA's character which should be continued.

On the occasion, DPM Khadka was made aware of the organizational structure of NA, its duty and responsibility, its activities in the country and international arena, according to NA Public Relations and Information Directorate.

Defense Minister Khadka lauded the role the NA has played as a credible institution to bolster the image of Nepali people. "A balanced approach is imperative in view of strategic location of our country and the current global scenario," he said, expressing hope that Defense Ministry and NA should work in unison to garner public trust.

Khadka also said NA has made huge contribution to the environment conservation and earned national glory with the achievements in sports and effective management in disaster and crisis.

Chief of Army Staff, Prabhu Ram Sharma, congratulated DPM and Defense Minister Khadka and wished him a successful tenure. He reminded that NA is always ready to carry out its responsibility as per constitution in addition to the additional responsibility given on special occasions.

CoAS Sharma further said it is necessary to modernize and enhance NA's capacity for countering possible effects of multidimensional challenges in the wake of changing regional and international atmospheres on Nepal's national security. The NA is committed to execute the role as per expectation of government, ministry and people, he vowed.

Similarly, Secretary at Defense Ministry, Kiran Raj Sharma, reminded that Deputy Prime Minister had taken keen interest on the issues relating to capacity enhancement of NA since he assumed responsibility and directed the subordinate accordingly.

Source: National News Agency Nepal