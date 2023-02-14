Key Issues, politics

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Rajendra Lingden, and Indian Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, have held a meeting today.

The meeting was held at the office of the Deputy Prime Minister in the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation.

On the occasion, they discussed the bilateral relations and matters of mutual interests and cooperation between the two countries, according to the DPM Lingden's Secretariat. The meeting was focused on the issues of cooperation and collaboration for the development of energy and water resources sector.

Welcoming the Indian Foreign Secretary at his office, Chairperson of Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Lingden, extended best wishes for his successful tenure.

Source: National News Agency Nepal