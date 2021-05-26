General

Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokharel has urged the Chinese Communist Party for its help in providing COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal.

In a virtual meeting today between major political parties and Chinese Communist Party, he requested the Chief of the International Department of the CPC Song Tao for vaccine aid, according to DPM's press advisor Ganesh Pandey. CPN-UML General Secretary Pokharel emphasized on the need for concrete collaboration between the two countries for vaccine.

Earlier today, in a telephone conversation with President Bidya Devi Bhandari, the President of China announced to provide 1 million doses of vaccine to Nepal. This is in addition to the 800,000 doses received earlier from China to Nepal as grant assistance.

Source: National News Agency Nepal