Deputy Prime Minister Ishwor Pokharel has directed the concerned authority in Banke district to do their best to stem the spread of coronavirus and save people's lives from Covid-19 infection.

The DPM who is also the coordinator of Corona Crisis Management Centre (CCMC) held telephone conversation with Chief District Officer, Banke Shiva Raj Gelal today and gave this direction after taking stock of the latest situation caused by the deadly virus in the district.

He also directed early steps to be taken to control the infection lest should it go out of control while pledging full assistances and cooperation from the CCMC in dealing with the crisis. He also asked CDO Gelal to establish a direct contact with secretary of the Office of Prime Minister in case of any serious issues.

In response, CDO Gelal told that pressure of Covid-19 patients at hospitals has increased and there is lack of hospital beds and doctors to deal with them. Likewise, the process to run Nepal Medical College, Kohalpur as a corona dedicated hospital is underway.

DPM Pokharel assured that all problems caused by the virus would be resolved through CCMC. He directed CDO Gelal to identify and manage necessary infrastructures and required oxygen for the treatment of Covid-19 patients and make use of private hospitals’ infrastructure.---

Source: National News Agency Nepal