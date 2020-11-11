Key Issues

Deputy Prime Minister Iswar Pokharel inspected the Action Room of the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers at Singha Durbar today. DPM Pokharel, who holds the OPMCM portfolio, inquired about the ongoing activities, problems facing operation and the need of immediate reforms for effective functioning.

On the occasion, he said the operation room would be used for monitoring, reporting of national pride projects, and to address any problems seen in the process. Issuing directives to the employees, DPM Pokharel urged them to come up with an action plan for effective operation of the action room.

Secretary at the OPMCM overseeing results management, Dr Tirtha Dhakal apprised the DPM about the state of affairs of the action room.

Source: National News Agency Nepal