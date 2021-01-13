General

Deputy Prime Minister and NCP leader Ishwor Pokhrel has said there was still the possibility of party unification. DPM Pokhrel said it while addressing the cadres' meet organized at Birtamod in the district on Wednesday.

As the party was not split on legal basis but on essence, there was still the chance of party unity. But for it, the political document accusing Prime Minister KP Oli should be withdrawn, he added. Pokhrel further said acceptance of election scheduled for April 30 and May 10 by Dahal-Nepal faction is another condition for party unity. If the party is not unified, the party led by Oli is the authentic one, according to him.

The DPM further said the party need not worry over election symbol 'Sun' and the authenticity. "The party led by PM Oli is the authentic Nepal Communist Party. So, you need not worry out it," he reminded the party cadres and leaders.

He also accused Dahal-Nepal faction of creating hurdle which he argued resulted in dissolution of the parliament. The Election Commission has already begun preparation for election, he said, adding, Dahal-Nepal faction was trying to obstruct election being afraid of people.

Source: National News Agency Nepal