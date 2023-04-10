General

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs Narayankaji Shrestha and Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Prakash Jwala jointly made an on-site visit of the construction site of Tunnel Way along the Siddhartha Highway on Monday.

DPM Shrestha and Minister Jwala were accompanied by Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Chen Song.

After the on-site inspection, Minister Jwala informed that a tender was called for the construction of tunnel and construction works would start soon.

Jwala vowed to hold discussion with the stakeholders regarding the project and pledged to facilitate to accelerate the construction works at the earliest.

Similarly, Keshav Kumar Sharma, Secretary at the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, shared that the design of the Sidda Baba Tunnel Way was prepared in assistance of the experts of the Swiss government and the construction company would be responsible if there was any issue in design since it would be constructed on the basis of EPC.

Chinese technicians and Nepalis workers are currently undertaking preparatory works setting up a camp site at Tinau Rural Municipality-2 in Palpa district.

A contract was signed with China State Construction Engineering Corporation, a Chinese company, a year ago to build the tunnel way at the cost of Rs 7.3 billion.

Preparatory works including diversion above the dam of Tinau Hydropower Project, site clearance, setting up a lab for quality control among are underway to build the 1.126 metres long Tunnel Way stretching from Sidda Baba Temple at Tinau rural municipality-2 to Palpa.

Meanwhile, Minister Jwala pressed for timely completion of the expansion of Narayangadh-Butwal road section. This section road, stretching 114 km, lies along the East-West Highway.

Minister Jwala, inspecting the expansion work, on Monday, underscored the need to work towards resolving the issues surfacing while expansion process. "There is no economic issue for the expansion work," he asserted, encouraging the stakeholders to expedite the expansion at the earliest.

"We also listened to people's complaints. The complaints were also addressed. We also paid heed to the business persons' complaints. We will coordinate efforts with other stakeholders to accelerate the project," the Minister assured.

Since the deadline for the project has been already expanded once, the Minister pointed out the need to complete the Project on the stipulated time.

Source: National News Agency Nepal