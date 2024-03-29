DPM Shrestha calls for Chinese cooperation to solve problems facing border people



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, who is presently on an official visit to China, has urged the Chinese side for its cooperation to address issues facing the residents along the Nepal-China borders.

During his meeting with Wang Junzheng, the Secretary of the Communist Party of Chinese for the Xizang autonomous region of China, on Friday, the Deputy Prime Minister sought cooperation to make arrangements for the use of pastureland along the bordering areas, to provide entry pass for Nepali containers and for electrification in Nepal’s highlands.

He recalled an agreement to resume 14 Nepal-China traditional transits during his meeting with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Yi, in Beijing, the Minister expected the facilitating role on behalf of the Xizang province government to implement the understanding.

On the occasion, he extended an invitation to the Xizang government, investors, and the business community to the Nepal Investment Summit that Nep

al plans to host on April 28-29. He also called on the Chinese side to make provisions for resuming the Kathmandu-Lhasa Bus Service.

“Nepal is on the journey towards a rapid economic development following a political transformation,” he said, adding that the incumbent government is active in bringing happiness among the people through the means of economic empowerment. It is vital to win the people’s trust for a political change, system, and the stability of the government and the development is a precondition to proceed towards that end, according to the Minister.

Acknowledging the Chinese assistance to Nepal’s development so far, he said the support from China during crisis in Nepal is unforgettable.

He also recalled his meetings with Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Chairperson, Wang Huning, and Foreign Minister Yi in Beijing and said the meetings were focused on further strengthening the bilateral ties.

Stating that Nepal strongly adheres to One-China Policy, he expressed com

mitment not to allow its soil to be used for any activities against China.

DPM Shrestha stressed, “Nepal is firmed in this commitment. It has always given priority to its relations with China.” Sharing that Nepal and Tibet has relations since long, he mentioned that Nepal and China have cultural, commercial and intimate relations. Relations between the two countries are based on Panchasheel, he reminded.

Similarly, Secretary Wang expressed commitment to providing all necessary support to Nepal, sharing that they were positive for Nepal’s infrastructure development and to operate Lhasa-Kathmandu bus service again. Urging to be confident that 14 traditional check points would be reopened gradually, Secretary Wang underlined that they were positive for the arrangement of movement of the locals of border areas unhindered.

Nepali Ambassador to China, Bishnu Pukar Shrestha, Joint-Secretary at the Foreign Ministry, Krishna Prasad Dhakal, Consul General of Lhasa, Navaraj Dhakal, Deputy-Chief of Mission, Beijing-ba

sed Nepali Embassy, Surendra Kumar Yadav, DPM’s Personal Secretary, Suresh Kaji Shrestha from Nepal were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shrestha directed Nepali officials in Lhasa for effective delivery.

Source: National news agency – RSS