DPM Shrestha consults with high officials for making his China visit fruitful

Kathmandu: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, today held consultations with high officials of various ministries in connection with making his impending China visit result-oriented. In the meeting held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, DPM Shrestha acquired information on the status of implementation of agreements signed with the friendly country China. The participants on the occasion suggested to the DPM and Foreign Affairs Minister to hold discussions with the Chinese side on topics including energy, trade, tourism, connectivity, agriculture, technology transfer, border management. DPM is paying an official visit to the People's Republic of China from March 24 to April 1 at the invitation of Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi. Mr Wang is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee. During the visit he is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Wang on March 26. DPM Shrestha is also scheduled to meet high-level dignitaries of the People's Republic of China in Beijing and other provinces. In the consultative meeting with the high officials, DPM Shrestha said his visit would be focused on strengthening the bilateral ties and enhancing mutual cooperation between the two countries. "My present visit to China will contribute towards further strengthen the relations between the two nations and as well as deepening the mutual cooperative ties. Discussions will be held with the Chinese side regarding the implementation process of the agreements reached with China so far," DPM Shrestha said. Present in the discussions were the National Security Advisor Shanker Das Bairagi, Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal, Finance Ministry Secretary (Revenue) Dr Ram Prasad Ghimire, Defence Ministry Secretary Kiran Raj Sharma, Energy Ministry Secretary Gopal Prasad Sigdel and Irrigation Secretary Sushil Chandra Tiwari, among other officials. Source: National News Agency Nepal