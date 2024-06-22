DPM Shrestha leaves for Iran to attend Asia Cooperation Dialogue

Kathmandu: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha has left for the Islamic Republic of Iran today to participate in the 19th meeting of the foreign ministers of Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD).

ACD is an intergovernmental organization comprising 35 Asian countries.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he led the Nepali delegation to participate in the meeting to be held in Tehran, the capital of Iran, on June 24.

On the occasion, DPM Shrestha will have a bilateral meeting with the foreign ministers of the member states. He is scheduled to return home on June 26

Source: National News Agency RSS