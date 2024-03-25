DPM Shrestha meets CPPCC Chairman Huning

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha, who is here on a formal visit to China, held a meeting on Monday with Wang Huning, the Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee. During the meeting, both the leaders expressed happiness over the excellent state of relations between the two nations and expressed commitment to cooperate further for strengthening the bilateral relations, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The discussion was focused on economic development and prosperity. During the meeting, DPM Shrestha reiterated Nepal's commitment to One-China policy stating that Nepal and China have remained very good neighbours for centuries. Saying that Nepal has focused its activities on economic development after the political transformation, Minister Shrestha stated that Chinese assistance will be crucial for Nepal 's economic prosperity and hoped for China's continuous support to Nepal in the future. Likewise, he urged the Chinese side for the resumption of 14 traditionally operated border points in the Nepal-China border and also requested to make regular flights from China's different cities to Pokhara International Airport. On the occasion, Huning said that the high-level visits from the two sides have helped further deepen Nepal-China relations. He also said that China will have its firm support to Nepal's decisions for its economic prosperity and shared that Nepal and China should work together for the economic prosperity. Chairman Huning also expressed China's readiness to support for Nepal's graduation from the LDC. Source: National News Agency Nepal