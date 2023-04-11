General

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha visited Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha.

DPM Shrestha who arrived Lumbini on Tuesday toured the birthplace along with the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Chen Song.

Lumbini Development Trust's Vice-President and Monk Maitaya (Abadesh Kumar Tripathi), member-secretary Sanuraj Shakya and chief administrator Gyanin Rai received the Deputy Prime Minister and Chinese Ambassador.

DPM Shrestha paid obeisance to the Mayadevi Temple, the Ashok Pillar, the Sacred Garden and the Eternal Peace Flame among others, informed member-secretary Shakya.

On the occasion, they also inspected the Chinese monastery at the Lumbini premises, added Shakya. DPM Shrestha took stock of the latest state of Lumbini, condition of the tourist arrival there and the construction works in Lumbini.

Source: National News Agency Nepal