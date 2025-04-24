DPM Singh Urges Engineers to Prioritize Innovation-Based Development



Lalitpur: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development, Prakash Man Singh, has urged engineers to prioritize the implementation of innovation and technology-based projects. During his address to the Second National Conference of the Center for Democratic Engineers Association (CDEN) held in Lalitpur, the Minister emphasized the importance of engineers in meeting the needs of the nation and addressing the demands of citizens.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Singh pointed out that the future of Nepali citizens will not be ensured until the institutionalization of a governance system based on democratic norms and values. He called on political parties to self-assess their weaknesses, be ready for corrections, and strive towards political stability, which is crucial for strengthening civic rights and achieving sustainable development.





Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Deepak Khadka, also addressed the conference, highlighting the need for quality infrastructure development. He stated that the government is prepared to amend laws that may hinder progress towards sustainable development. He noted that the way has been paved for a 15,000 megawatt power trade with India, and the implementation of the Budhiganadaki project is expected to create 17,000 jobs.





Subash Chandra Baral, Central Chair of Nepal Engineers’ Association, emphasized the importance of broader cooperation for sustainability in development efforts. He highlighted the need for political commitments to achieve sustainable development.





President Laxman KC mentioned that the event aimed to explore potentialities in the engineering sector, identify hurdles for sustainable development, and suggest policies to the government. CDEN General Secretary and engineer Thaman Bahadur Khadka noted that the Centre is an alliance of 9,646 engineers, with over 6,700 from Bagamati Province.

