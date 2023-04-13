General

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Narayan Kaji Shrestha has said the prisons should be developed as the correction centres.

Making an inspection visit to the Department of Prison Management on Thursday, the DPM made such expression after hearing the briefing from the Department's officials.

"We need to establish the concept that prison should be run as correction centres. Favourable environment should be created to that end and we need to do home for this," Shrestha added.

Stating that the government has some constraints due to lack of budget and other issues, he said he was committed to making prisons as the correction centres in the true sense.

The officials have to manage the rising number of jailbirds amid limited resources and, on the other hand, the undue pressure from the leader of the inmates adding that he would do away with any of the pressures coming from after breaching the policy and procedures.

He also pledged to bear with the undue pressure and directed the officials to immediately work for the reforms in the system.

Source: National News Agency Nepal