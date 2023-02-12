General

A detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared for expansion of the Tarigaon Airport located in Ward No 12 of Dang Tulsipur Sub-Metropolitan City. The DPR provides four different options to expand the airport, especially its runway.

Deputy Mayor of Tulsipur sub-metropolitan city, Sayani Chaudhary, shared that there are options such as extending the runway to the north by expanding it to 1,700 meters. Another option is to lease the land of local residents and expand the airport.

At present, the runway of the airport is only 750 meters long. It is not possible to land aircraft with more than 19 seats.

Chaudhary said that the options given in the DPR will be discussed with the stakeholders in Tulsipur. The Tulsipur sub-metropolitan city has formed a committee under the leadership of Deputy Mayor Chaudhary to work for expansion of the airport.

Presently, the state-owned Nepal Airlines Corporation is providing service at the airport with its 19-seater twin otter aircraft. Sita Air is also preparing to start is service at the airport from coming February 15.

Source: National News Agency Nepal