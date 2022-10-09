General

CPN (Maoist Center) has decided to field Dr Bhojraj Adhikari from Chitwan constituency No. 3. The constituency has fallen under the part of the Maoist Center in the seat sharing among the ruling coalition.

In the previous general election, Chairperson of Maoist Center and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda had been elected from the same constituency. Dr Adhikari is the Chair of Federal Hospital in Bharatpur.

He is expected to resign today before filing his candidacy. Dr Adhikari is the Central Secretary of Health Population Department of Maoist party.

Source: National News Agency Nepal