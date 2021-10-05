Key Issues

Dr Badri KC has announced his candidacy for the post of President in the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA).

Organizing a press conference here Tuesday, Dr KC, who is currently Vice-President in the NRNA, made public his candidacy along with his panel and shared his election commitments.

KC, who is currently residing in Russia, has already served as the general-secretary, treasurer and central member in the NRNA.

The 10th world conference of the NRNA is scheduled to be held in Kathmandu from October 23-25. The Election Committee of the NRN is preparing to conduct online voting at the same time throughout the world.

Prior to this, Kul Archarya and Rabina Thapa have announced to run for presidency in the umbrella organization of the non-resident Nepalis.

Dr KC, in today’s press meet, pledged to bring on board one and all sides and take forward NRNA as a common platform. He also vowed to strengthen the NRNA and enable investment-friendly environment in Nepal.

Furthermore, in his electoral manifesto, Dr KC said that he would work to make foreign employment safer and take forward the NRNA Nepal Development Fund.

Restructuring NRNA is also one of his agendas if he is elected to the post.

Source: National News Agency Nepal