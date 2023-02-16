General

Nepali Congress leader and lawmaker, Dr Chandra Kanta Bhandari, who was injured in a cooking gas cylinder explosion last night, has been taken to India for further treatment.

Bhandari has been taken to Mumbai-based National Skin Burn Centre on a Shree Airlines air ambulance for further treatment, said NC central committee member, Ajay Babu Siwakoti.

Earlier, injured Dr Bhandari was rushed to Kirtipur-based Kirtipur Burn Hospital following the incident. The Hospital recommended to take Dr Bhandari outside the country for further treatment.

Dr Bhandari and his mother, Harikala Bhandari, were injured in the incident that took place at their residence in Buddhanagar. However, the mother succumbed to burns this morning.

Dr Bhandari has sustained 25-30 percent burns including on his both hands and legs, according to the Hospital.

Source: National News Agency Nepal