Nepal Samajbadi (Socialist) Party Chairperson and Dr Baburam Bhattarai spoke of the need to further strengthen a five-party coalition for what he said the protection of the constitution, good-governance and political stability.

At a door-to-door campaign organised by the Democratic-Left Coalition in Kathmandu Constituency No 1 today, Dr Bhattarai emphasised a victory for the coalition candidates contesting upcoming parliamentary elections to safeguard the constitution and develop the country.

The voting for the House of Representatives ( HoR) and Province Assembly (PA) elections is slated on November 20 in a single phase.

Bhattarai further said that the current coalition was formed after federal democratic republic and constitution achieved a long struggle and sacrifices of Nepali were attacked.

“We have right and able leaders in the coalition who can deliver on development for the country. I am confident that the people of Kathmandu would elect coalition candidates for the greater good of the country,” he said.

Coalition candidate and Nepali Congress’s former general-secretary and former Deputy Prime Minister Prakashman Singh is contesting for the HoR election from Kathmandu-1 1 while Deependra Shrestha and Surajchandra Lamicchane are contesting for PA elections (1) and (2) respectively.

