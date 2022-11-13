General

Dr Binod Bijukche has been elected as the President of Association of Spine Surgeons of Nepal. The eighth convention of the Association held last night elected a nine-member working committee unopposed under the leadership of Dr Bijukche.

Prior to this, he was the Vice President of the Association.

The newly elected working committee of the association includes as the vice president Dr Bishar Paudel, Dr Suraj Bajracharya as the general secretary, Dr Gyanendra Shah as the deputy general secretary and Dr Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary as the treasurer.

Dr Deepak Kauchha, Dr Sushil Shrestha, Dr Anup Pokharel and Dr Subashandra Jha were elected as the members of the committee, Chief Election Officer Dr Ganesh Gurung said.

The newly elected president, Dr Bijukche is the medical director of Grande International Hospital. Established in 2012 with the aim of developing spine surgery in Nepal, the Association currently has 81 spine surgeons from all over the country as members.

The Association has been conducting various programs related to spine surgery in various hospitals of Nepal in collaboration with spine surgery organizations in other countries of the world to provide training to spine surgery graduates.

Source: National News Agency Nepal