Dr Govinda KC who was on a hunger strike for the past 28 days, quit the protest this morning after the government reached eight-point agreement with him.

He broke the hunger strike by receiving juice administered by a cleaner at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital where he was strike, demanding reform in medical education sector.

Dr KC this time had begun his strike from Jumla. Later the government brought him Kathmandu on the 19th day of the protest following his deteriorating health.

The agreement was signed between the talk team coordinator Gopinath Mainali, also the Secretary at the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and Dr KC.

The government made it clear that it had begun establishing medical colleges in different places across the country. Construction of building for Geta Medical College and Hospital was over and other related infrastructures were being readied.

Similarly, self-evaluation report was submitted to the Medical Education Commission on the launch of MBBS programme at the Karnali Academy of Health Sciences.

Lands have been acquired at Bardibas, Butwal and Surkhet for the establishment of government medical college at state level and even the master plan for this had already been approved. Similarly, environment impact assessment has been finalized and detailed project report begun on it, it was informed.

Source: National News Agency Nepal