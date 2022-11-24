General

Dr Sashank Koirala said he would materialize the commitments he made before people during election.

Dr Koirala, who has been elected a member of the House of Representatives from constituency no 1 of Nabalparasi Purba, said it on Thursday while speaking with media after victory. He vowed to complete the mega projects in coming five years.

Establishment of trauma centre and international playground in the district would be done at any cost, he said, adding, “People elected me for four times from this area. They must have liked my works. I stay with people and work for them hereafter as well.”

He further said he would also claim the prime ministerial post. “Leaders ranging from Sher Bahadur to Gagan Thapa have claimed the post. I also aspire for it. Present coalition runs for five years. We work in unison,” Koirala reminded.

According to him, youths have no option but to move ahead. The election this time has given a clear message that youths should be forwarded with opportunity and it must be internalized.

Source: National News Agency Nepal