A coronavirus-infected Nepali died of brain stroke while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the United Kingdom. Prof Dr Chandra Laksamba, a permanent resident of Sikaincha, Taplejung, who has long been residing in the UK, passed away at Farnabaro-based hospital in Britain, shared his colleague Dr Krishna Adhikari.

Dr Laksamba was an academic personality with his ex-Gurkha background. He was put on ventilator after brain stroke while being treated at the hospital after contracting the coronavirus since last January 18. His surgery could not take place due to high blood pressure, the hospital sources said.

After retirement from the Gorkha Army, Laksamba, 59, had served the Oxford University as a research assistant for around two years and as a project coordinator of a census project implemented by Nepal Study Centre, UK from 2006 to 2009 to identify Nepali populace in the UK.

Of late, he had quit his stay and returned Nepal and also started serving the Nepal Open University as a Professor. He had come to the UK to visit his spouse and family members some time ago.

It may be noted that the Nepal government had appointed him as a member of the Bouddha University Council last year. He is survived by his spouse and two sons. ----

