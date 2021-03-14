General

Media person and Litterateur Dr Nawaraj Lamsal has been honoured with the Mahalaxmi Literary Prize 2077. The prize presented jointly by the Matribhumi Literary Society, Makwanpur with the support of Mahalaxmi Development Bank Limited carries a purse of Rs. 51,000 and a letter of citation.

High Court Patan bench, Hetauda Judge Shesh Raj Shiwakoti presented the prize at a function held in Hetauda on Saturday. Born in Dhading, Lamsal has been based in Kathmandu and contributing to the media as well as literature sector since a long time.

Presently, the news chief of Radio Nepal, Dr Lamsal has many creations to his credit.

Also at the programme, poet Dev Raj Kharel was honoured with the Matribhumi National Award 2077 while the Matribhumi Makwanpurshree Award 2077 went to researcher and writer of Makwanpur Kedar Prasad Neupane.

Source: National News Agency Nepal