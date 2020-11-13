General

Member of Board of Trustees of Gandaki University, Dr Jagadish Chandra Pokharel, has resigned from the post today.

Also the former Vice-Chairperson of the National Planning Commission, Dr Pokharel, resigned from the post, saying his conscience made him unsuitable to remain in the post, reads a press release issued by him.

Writing a letter to Chancellor of the University, Dr Ganeshman Gurung, Dr Pokharel expressed commitment that he would always support for the development of the province and the university.

Source: National News Agency Nepal