Member of Board of Trustees of Gandaki University, Dr Jagadish Chandra Pokharel, has resigned from the post today.
Also the former Vice-Chairperson of the National Planning Commission, Dr Pokharel, resigned from the post, saying his conscience made him unsuitable to remain in the post, reads a press release issued by him.
Writing a letter to Chancellor of the University, Dr Ganeshman Gurung, Dr Pokharel expressed commitment that he would always support for the development of the province and the university.
Source: National News Agency Nepal