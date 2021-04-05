General

Dr Mangal Rawal has been appointed as the Vice-chancellor of Karnali Academy of Health Sciences (KAHS). Prime Minister and Chancellor KP Sharma Oli appointed Dr Rawal to the post.

The appointment was made as per the recommendation of a recommendation committee coordinated by Minister for Health and Population and Pro-Chancellor of the KAHS, Hridayesh Tripathi. The committee had recommended the names of Prof Dr Resham Rana and Associate Professor Dr Pujan Kumar Rokaya along with Dr Rawal for the post.

The position had remained vacant after the term of its vice-chancellor Prof Dr Rajendra Raj Wagle expired on 28 February 2020. After this, Dr Rawal had discharged the responsibility of acting vice-chancellor of KAHS. Dr Rawal is a local of Humla.

Likewise, PM Oli appointed Dr Duk Bahadur Chhetri as the vice-chancellor of the Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences on Sunday. The term of the vice-chancellor is of four years. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal