Dr Shah appointed VC of Planning Commission



Kathmandu: Dr Sohan Shah has been appointed as the Vice-chairman of the Madhesh Province Policy and Planning Commission.

Chief Minister Satish Kumar Singh appointed Dr to the serve as the Vice-chair of PPC. Shah took oath of office and secrecy today itself.

A permanent resident of Janakpurdham Sub-Metropolitan City-1, Dr Shah has been involved in the field of education and research for more than a decade. He holds a doctorate degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University, India.

Prior to this, he was a member of the Policy and Planning Commission.

Source: National News Agency Nepal