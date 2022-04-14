General

Nepali Congress (NC) senior leader Dr Shekhar Koirala has called for all leaders and cadres of the party to engage full efforts to make the party victorious in three levels of elections.

In his message of best wishes on the occasion of New Year 2079 BS today, leader Dr Koirala urged one and all to engage in the campaign to emerge the party winner as the country has already entered into election process.

The future of Nepali Congress and democracy is guaranteed only on the proactive engagement of all, he said, adding, "We should devote our efforts for election without being divided from center to local level".

The previous years were painful due to coronavirus pandemic, he said, urging all to advance the New Year with excitement and unity.

Noting that differences in opinion and thinking within the party would gradually be settled through dialogue and debate, Dr Koirala said struggle would also be continued against wrong tendency to met out injustice and ignore genuine colleagues in the party.

Dr Koirala extended his best wishes to all Nepali people at home and abroad on the occasion of New Year, 2079 BS. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal