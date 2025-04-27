Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Dr Thapa Appointed Registrar of Pokhara University


Pokhara: Associate Professor Dr Ajay Thapa was appointed the Registrar of Pokhara University (PU). Prime Minister and Chancellor of Pokhara University appointed Dr Thapa as the Registrar of PU for four years at the recommendation of the PU Vice Chancellor.



According to National News Agency Nepal, Dr Thapa is an experienced official in university administration, academic coordination, and policy formation. He has also served as the Dean of the School of Social Sciences at the same university in the past.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.