Dr Thapa Appointed Registrar of Pokhara University



Pokhara: Associate Professor Dr Ajay Thapa was appointed the Registrar of Pokhara University (PU). Prime Minister and Chancellor of Pokhara University appointed Dr Thapa as the Registrar of PU for four years at the recommendation of the PU Vice Chancellor.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Dr Thapa is an experienced official in university administration, academic coordination, and policy formation. He has also served as the Dean of the School of Social Sciences at the same university in the past.

