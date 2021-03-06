General

The Melamchi Drinking Water Project began supplying drinking water from the Melamchi River of Sindhupalchowk to Sundarijal of Kathmandu after a test of the 26.5-km long tunnel.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli marked the beginning of the test on Saturday through switch on, dropping the water from Sundarijal into the Bagmati River. Addressing the programme, PM Oli said the much-awaited dream of Kathmanduites has come true after the supply of Melamchi water.

"Water from the Melamchi Project has poured into the Bagmati River from Sundarijal. The water running into the Koshi River has now arrived in Bagmati. Water flowing to Province-1 has now gone to Province-2 from Bagmati Province. I would like to thank the people of Helambu and Melamchi area for allowing water," the PM said.

The PM said the government achieved one after another progress in development construction.

In the second phase, the water from Yangri and Larke Rivers would be brought to the Kathmandu Valley, the PM vowed.

On the occasion, Minister for Drinking Water Mani Thapa said the Kathmandu denizens' dream project, Melamchi Drinking Water Project, has been materialized after 22 years.

He said the project begun in the tenure of then Prime Minister Krishna Prasad Bhattarai has come into operation in Prime Minister KP Oli’s tenure. He said the Kathmandu dwellers will get water in their taps within a month.

Similarly, Secretary at the Ministry Madhav Belbase shared that it was great achievement. He said there are two water purification centres in Sundarijal with the capacity of 85 million litres. The collected water in these two purification centres would be supplied to different nine reserve points in the valley and then distributed to the people.

A total of 170 million litres of water is supplied daily in the Kathmandu Valley from Melamchi.

Source: National News Agency Nepal