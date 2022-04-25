General

The Department of Revenue Investigation has filed cases against operators of three companies for evading revenues amounting to over Rs 180 million by creating fake bills.

The Department registered cases against proprietor of Shuvalaxmi International Manish Kumar Agrawal, who is also associated with Ganapati Trade Link, HB Trade and Suppliers and MK International and a partner in the HB Trade and Suppliers Hitesh Kumar Argawal, who is also association with Ganapati Trade Link and MK International. Similarly, cases were filed against proprietor of MK International Pramit Maharjan, a partner in HB Trade and Suppliers Bimal Argawal and proprietor of Ganapati Trade Link, Dipendra Kumar Argawal. They are found to have evaded revenues amounting to over Rs 180 million by faking value added tax bills, according to the Department.

It has sought 100 percent fines along with recovery of the misappropriated amounts and punishment against them as per the law.

Source: National News Agency Nepal