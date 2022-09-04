General

The Department of Revenue Investigation (DRI) has filed a case of fraud in the High Court, Patan against three persons on the charge of issuing fake tax invoice.

The Department in the lawsuit has demanded fines tantamount to over Rs 109 million and imprisonment to the accused —Indian national Dhiraj Kumar Jayaswal, Suman Kumar Shrestha of Kathmandu Metropolitan City-32 and Rahul Kumar Jayaswal of Birgunj Metropolitan City-4.

The case was filed on Friday. But, the Department publically informed about it today.

Under value added taxes, it sought fines equivalent to the misappropriated amounts of more than Rs 17 million and under income taxes, over Rs 37 million from the accused.

Source: National News Agency Nepal