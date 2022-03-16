General

Campaign to encourage as many as people to opt for electric cooktops in Madhesh Province has been spearheaded by the Nepal Energy Foundation.

The campaign aims to reduce the use of LPG gas cylinders in kitchen and promote the usage of electric stoves which is eco-friendly and economic as well compared to the imported LPG gas.

Foundation's secretary Dilli Ghimire shared that they would also launch awareness drive about the clean energy to use in kitchen, quest for alternative energy and removal of smoke in households.

The Foundation also plans to arrange grant, subsidy and finances systems to ensure public's access to clean technology for cooking.

Import of LPG gas accounts for 2.2 per cent of total import, Ghimire said, adding that import of LPG had incurred huge financial loss to the country. Also, cases of explosion of LPG gas cylinders and loss of human lives were also reported time to time which is a cause for concern for all of us.

Amid this, the Foundation sees great need to adopt clean and safe energy for cooking everywhere. He said that the campaign was also launched to draw the attention of the all three-level government towards the ensuring access of electricity and electric stove to every household.

Source: National News Agency Nepal