A family in Tanahun district has been compelled to live in a cave due to poverty.

Manbir Gurung, his wife Udashiya, son Ganesh and a daughter Puja are compelled to live in the cave. They said that they are staying in cave as they had to leave the rented room after failing to manage to pay room rent.

The family of Manbir is living in the cave located at Vyas municipality-2 since Thursday. Daily wager Manbir said that they have been facing the problem as they were rendered jobless due to lockdown imposed following COVID-19 pandemic.

Udashiya expressed her pain that they had to leave their rented room as they failed to manage the rent since long in lack of income. The family of Manbir had a rented room in a house of a local Moti Kumar Joshi.

They have been facing more problem for managing two square meals as a family member is a physically disabled, said Chairperson of Pulchowk Tole Development Organization, Karna Bahadur Khadka.

The family has been surviving on the food provided by locals. Locals said that the family living in the cave should be rescued. Dr HB Chhetri of Pulchowk said that the government should pay its special attention for the rescue.

Manbir's son Ganesh is physically disabled and initiative has been taken to provide disabled identity card to him, according to the Organization.

Source: National News Agency Nepal