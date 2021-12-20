General

A man along with an excavator he was driving has been buried in a landslide at Dangama of Raghuganga Rural Municipality-4 in Myagdi district today.

The excavator driver Bhim Bahadur Khatri of Raghuganga-2 was working on a 48.5 megawatts Rahughat Hydropower Project with the excavator when the incident occurred, said the district police office.

"A search for Khatri and the excavator has been launched with the help of another excavator. The landslip took place all of a sudden while construction work on the road belonging to the project was on," said Inspector Birendra Raj Gurung. Security personnel including Gurung, the project employees and local people have joined the search.

Source: National News Agency Nepal