A person died in a road accident at Mujeliya of Janakpur along Dhalkebar-Janakpur road section this morning.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Bijay Sharma of Dhanushadham municipality-19, said police.

The accident took place when a car (Ba 20 Pa 6831) heading towards Janakpur from Dhanushadham fell down from the bridge due to over speed, according to the District Police Office, Dhanusha.

Critically injured car driver Sharma died on the way to Provincial Hospital, Janakpur.

