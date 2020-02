Health & Safety

A person died in a road accident when the jeep plunged into Karnali river at Jite bazaar of Naraharinath rural municipality-1 in Kalikot district today.

The deceased has been identified as Chakra Bahadur Khadka, 19, of Guranse rural municipality-4 in Dailekh, according to the District Police Office, Kalikot.

Chief at the District Police Office, Kalikot, Shyam Babu Oliya, said that the accident happened while driving back after getting off the passengers.

Source: National News Agency Nepal