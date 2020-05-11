General

Geo-spatial mapping and survey of entire Madhyapurthimi municipality through the assistance of drone has completed, said the municipality office. Carried out by the municipality itself, the survey took place for two days, informed Madhyapur mayor Madan Sundar Shrestha. “Geographical survey of the entire municipality with Global Positioning System locations has been taken. A map of the municipality has been created with the help of a drone equipped with two sophisticated cameras,” he said. This digital map is expected to help device plans, adopt preparedness for disaster management and enhance development opportunities of the municipality, he said. —

Source: National News Agency