Two children died drowning while swimming in the Kankai canal at Shivasatakshi Municipality-9 in Jhapa district on Thursday.

Spokesperson of the District Police Office, Jhapa, Basanta Pathak said 11-year-old Anjila Sundas and 12-year-old Sikum Rai of Aitabare of the municipality died drowning.

The families of the two had started a search as Sundas and Rai did not return home till late on Thursday evening. During the search, the families had recovered the children’s clothes and slippers on the side of the Kankai canal.

Spokesperson of Jhapa Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Thapa shared that the dead bodies of the two were recovered during the search from the police personnel and local residents last night.

Source: National News Agency Nepal